New Treatment Center Expected To Create Jobs

The new drug treatment center coming to Broome County is expected to create 50 new jobs when it opens in April.

Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare will be running the facility and has been working with the Broome-Tioga workforce.

A number of events are coming up as the company is looking to fill these positions. A big event is a healthcare recruitment job fair which is scheduled for the 25th at the Broome County Library on Court Street with on-site interviews.

While the emphasis in the short-term is filling these positions, officials see a need in the health care industry for more job training.

Jeremy Klemanski the CEO, says,

We think it's really important that all of the treatment providers in this area have the workforce they need so that when people are stabilized in this new level of health care there are staff at other facilities to receive them.

The company also provides employee training and certification in Behavioral Healthcare, as well as training for the public.