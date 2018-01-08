Democrats Calling For Transparency On Cost Of Binghamton-JC Joint Sewage Plant Rebuild

Local Democrats are asking for the Mayors of Binghamton and Johnson City to open the books on the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage plant rebuild after reports that it has tripled in cost.

Monday’s press conference follows a Press and Sun investigation which found the cost to fix the plant increased from $90 million to $275 million.

Democratic Committee Chairs from Binghamton, Johnson City, and the Town of Union are calling on Binghamton Mayor Rich David, Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie, and the Sewage Treatment Plant board to be transparent about the cost that’s being passed down to residents starting next year.

The increase is close to double what residents are used to paying for their sewage.

“It’s a crucial utility that everyone uses every single day that no one thinks about. Flipping on your light switch, flushing your toilet. Those are just things we use every day. We rely on our elected officials to make sure that our interests are represented, and providing us with those essential public utilities.” - Teri Rennia, Chair of the City of Binghamton Democratic Committee

Residents of the Town of Union will see an increase of 118%, in Johnson City an increase of 92%, and in the City of Binghamton an increase of 84%.

“A lot of people can’t afford an increase that nearly doubles what they’re already paying. Especially our vulnerable people who are living on fixed incomes. They don’t have more money coming in, so to put that much more money out really prices them out of the area.” - Rob Egan, Chair of the Village of Johnson City Democratic Committee

The Democrats are calling on the elected officials to hold town hall meetings in the areas impacted, and explain exactly where the money is going.

“We request that our elected officials go around and do town halls in the towns and villages that are going to be affected by this. I think there should be an accounting of where the money has gone and what has happened.” - Bridget Kane, Chair of the Town of Union Democratic Committee

Fox 40 reached out to Binghamton Mayor Rich David, Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie, and the Sewage Treatment Plant board for comment but did not receive a response.