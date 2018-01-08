New York State Police at Sidney Arrest Woman for Felony of Aggravated DWI

The New York State Police at Sidney arrested a woman in the town of Walton on Sunday afternoon, for the felony of aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

Police arrested Lora B. Leitenberger, 57, of Treadwell, New York, after finding her passed out behind the steering wheel in a driveway on Treadwell Rd. with a blood alcohol content result of .27%.

The DWI arrest was raised to a felony because Leitenberger has a prior conviction of a DWI, within the past ten years.

Leitenberger was arraigned in the Town of Walton Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,500 property bond.