Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Conklin Ave Incident

A Glen Aubrey man is facing attempted murder charges after last weeks police pursuit and shooting in Binghamton, ending on Conklin Ave.

The Broome County District Attorney's office announced on Monday, that 36-year-old James Giacalone is being charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, in the first degree.

Officials said according to documents Giacalone allegedly hit one of the police officers with a car causing physical injury, and almost struck another officer. Last week the District Attorney's Office said the trooper who shot a man after a police pursuit was "justified" in his actions

Giacalone was arraigned in Pennsylvania and will be extradited to New York State, after he is released from Geisinger Medical Center. His bail is set at $250,000 dollar bond.