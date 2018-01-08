New Yorkers Concerned over Rising Gas Prices

New York residents are feeling the squeeze at the gas pumps, and in their wallets, as gasoline prices rose an average of 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

Across the United States, the national average price of gasoline increased 0.4 cents and climbed to $2.49/gallon (g). GasBuddy (an online company that specializes in collecting fuel pricing data) announced, Monday, New York was among the hardest hit with increased prices at the pump.

Although the nation there has seen an increase in fuel prices, places in Upstate NY like Syracuse have seen gasoline increase from $2.51/g to $2.58/g, up 7.1 cents from last week. Just 9 cents cheaper than the State's new average of $2.67/g.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, credits the extremely cold temperature as the culprit for the rising prices.

"Prices at the pump are higher than they were nearly all of last summer...because oil prices remain high and due to the extreme cold weather that caused some snafus at refiners," said Patrick DeHaan.

As temperatures begin to finally climb from the single digits, experts believe there may still be an increase at the pumps as well. "Any downturn of prices would likely be short-lived," warned DeHaan. "Gas prices typically begin moving higher after the sweetness of Valentines Day has worn off."

Many Americas rely on lower priced gasoline for their everyday lives. For Amanda Jackson, a Windsor native, driving over 40 miles for her job and two children currently costs her an average of $10 a day.

"Gas is expensive. For people making minimum wage it makes it really hard just to get around," said Amanda Jackson.

Only time will tell if the oil market will increase, stabilize or fall. At least New Yorkers can appreciate the current prices are modest compared to those in 2013, which reached $3.74/g.