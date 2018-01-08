New York State Police at Endwell Arrest Man for Felony of DWI

The New York State Police at Endwell arrested a man on January 7 at about 3:44 a.m., for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations.

Police arrested Eric J. Ferguson, 39, of Vestal, New York, after troopers observed him driving a vehicle without a working headlight on East Main St. in Endicott. Once stopped, it was determined that Ferguson was driving while intoxicated.

The DWI arrest was raised to a felony because Ferguson has a prior conviction of a DWI within the past ten years.

Ferguson refused to submit a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content.

Ferguson was arraigned in the Broome County Central Processing and then was released on his own recognizance.