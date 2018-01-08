Davis College President to become Chancellor of Institution

The Board of Trustees at Davis College announced that Davis College’s current president, Dr. Dino Pedrone, will be stepping down as President of the Institution on January 15, 2018.

Dr. Pedrone has served as the ninth president of the 117-year old Bible College since 2008. During his tenure he has grown the college through the introduction of a dually accredited online program, along with remote teaching locations throughout New York State.

The Board of Trustees have also announced that Dr. Pedrone will become the College’s first Chancellor. As Chancellor, he will continue to travel on behalf of the college and preach and teach at various churches and conferences.

The Davis College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. George Snyder as the Interim President of the Institution. Dr. Snyder has served at the college since 1997 in both teaching and other administration roles. He is currently serving as the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Strategic Planning and Professor of Bible.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are thrilled that Dr. Pedrone will remain with the college during the transition time to advise current leadership,” Pastor Mike Sanders, co-chair of the Board spoke on Monday. He went on saying, “We look forward to great days ahead for the college.”

The Davis College Board of Trustees has launched the process of searching for the 10th President of the college.