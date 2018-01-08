New Refrigerated Ice Rink To Ensure Games Go On At 2018 Binghamton Pond Festival

The frosty, see-your-breath Monday morning proved to offer the perfect backdrop to announce details of the bigger, weather-proofed third-annual Binghamton Pond Festival.

"We've had very successful years in 2016 and 2017. Our only hiccup really was with mother nature," said Tytus Haller, the festival's founder and organizer.

Not this year.

A grant from NYS Parks Historic Preservation that Haller says State Sen. Fred Akshar helped secure allowed the festival to buy an outdoor refrigerated ice surface.

That means the end of warm weather calling the shots as to whether pond hockey games would be played.

"This equipment is something you normally see in bigger cities," said Haller.

It also allows organizers to expand the festival from one weekend to three. From Jan. 12-14, Special Hockey Pond Festival weekend kicks off the festival with games and events for people with physical and developmental disabilities. Youth Hockey weekend is scheduled for Jan. 19-21, which includes a "try hockey" event for kids and a full-weekend of adult hockey games featuring teams from across the country is scheduled for Jan. 26-28, wrapping up festivities.

You can see a detailed schedule of events and learn how to register at www.bingpondfest.com