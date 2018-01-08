Delaware Opportunities Executive Director Dies In Car Crash

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal, one car motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 10 in Fraser shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening and claimed the life of the executive director of Delaware Opportunities, Inc.

70 year old John M. Eberhard of Delancey, was traveling south on State Highway 10 when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Eberhard was declared dead at the scene by Delaware County Deputy Medical Examiner, James Cooros.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Delhi Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad.