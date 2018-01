Broome County DSS Building Closed

Due to a gas line break, Broome County Department of Social Services, located at 36-42 Main Street, Binghamton, is closed for the rest of the day . This is for the safety of employees and the public.



The gas line break was discovered early this morning. The building was evacuated and emergency crews responded. Repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the business day.



DSS employees are expected to report to work on Tuesday, January 9, unless otherwise notified.