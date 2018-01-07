High School Hockey Players Collect Thousands of Pounds of Food

Six local high school hockey teams combined to collect more than 3,000 pounds of food for CHOW and the Broome County Humane Society on Sunday.

"The community all comes together and tries to help out the pantries around Christmas, Thanksgiving time, however, the pantries become empty come January so we wait until January to jump in and fill those pantries back up again," said Ann Bellow, CHOW Coordinator.

The two charities received the food from the Vestal, Elmira-Horseheads, Union-Endicott, Binghamton, Johnson City, and Chenango Valley hockey teams. Each item was weighed and the team with the most received free ice time. Organizers hope the annual event teaches the players about responsibility and giving back to the community.

"This is our chance to teach the kids to give back to the community," said Bellow.

You can donate to CHOW here and the Humane Society here.