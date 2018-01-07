Southern Tier Residents Find Ways to Avoid the Cold

Temperatures this morning dropped to seven-degrees below zero and it has been bitter across the area in recent days so Fox 40 caught up with Southern Tier residents on how they're avoiding the cold.

"I've been trying to stay inside personally because I've got to take my dogs out so it's been a little difficult," said Jon Boening, Mall Shopper.

"I start my car fifteen minutes before I have to leave my home and I try to keep the heat going and stay warm," said Maria Connolly, Mall Shopper.

Fox 40 Meteorologist, Adam Musyt says this morning's low was one-degree shy of a record.

"Well, I've got two sweatshirts on right now and I've got my slippers on because they're nice and warm," said Robert Bidwell, Mall Shopper.

The good news is that a warm-up is in the forecast for later in the week.

