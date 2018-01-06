Orthodox Christians Celebrate Christmas Eve on Saturday

Saturday, January 6 marks Orthodox Christmas Eve all across the world and here in the Southern Tier, many churches are holding services.

The Orthodox Church observes Christmas in January because it uses the Julian Calendar instead of the Gregorian Calendar which recognizes the holiday on December 25.

One of the many traditions includes fasting on the day leading up to Christmas Eve to focus on prayer and caring for others. Many services include traditional songs and lighting a small Fire of Blessed Palms to commemorate the Three Wise Men's gifts to baby Jesus.

Orthodox Churches across the Southern Tier will be holding Christmas Day services on Sunday morning.