BodyZone Fitness Marks Grand Reopening

One local area business is celebrating a grand re-opening today.

BodyZone Fitness, located in Vestal on the Vestal Parkway is open for business once again after a fire forced the gym to close six months ago.

BodyZone offers an all-inclusive fitness program as well as personal sessions. Classes are available six days a week and include TRX and Zumba.

BodyZone welcomes people of all levels of fitness for those looking to get in shape for the new year.