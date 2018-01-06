Port Crane Fire Company Holds Annual Gun Show

The Mid-Atlantic Arms Collectors General hosted its annual gun and knife show today.

The show, held at the Port Crane Fire Company, is billed as the biggest and best gun show of the Southern Tier by the website Gunshowtrader.com.

Nicholas Jubinski, Gun Show Manager says there is something for everyone.

We feature a lot of the collectible firearms. Also, a lot of military gear and archery stuff. Just about everything associated with the shooting sports, you can find it here.

Jubinski says that one exciting aspect of the show is the handguns that have been developed for female shooters.