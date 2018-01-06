Southern Tier Farm-to-School Programs Could Receive State Funding

Three Southern Tier Farm-to-School programs are among 12 total across New York to split $1 million in state funding if the proposal is passed in the 2018 State Budget. Broome-Tioga BOCES ($98,200), Sidney Central School District ($58,783), and Steuben Cornell Cooperative Extension ($58,115) will all receive money to benefit more than 60,000 students across 41 school districts.

"This investment continues our efforts to help our youngest New Yorkers learn healthy eating habits while also supporting the state's agricultural industry," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Farm-to-School program helps Kindergarten through Grade 12 schools connect with local farmers, increase the use of locally grown food on school menus, improve student health, and educate young people about agriculture.

In his 2018 State of the State this week, Governor Cuomo proposed doubling the state's investment in the program to $1.5 million. This is the third round of funding awarded. If passed, the program would serve an estimated total of 18 projects and 328,000 additional students.

Broome-Tioga BOCES will use the money to get more local farm products, better equip cafeterias to prepare food, and educate students about local foods on the menus. Sidney CSD will appoint a Farm-to-School Coordinator and an assistant coordinator to benefit the NY Thursdays Program. The Steuben Cornell Cooperative Extension is partnering with the Greater Southern Tier BOCES and the Cooperative Extension Associations of Schulter and Chemung Counties to benefit farmers and students of the Southern Tier.

Other Programs Receiving Funding

Forestville School District ($81,820 - Western)

Erie County Cornell Cooperative Extension ($94,315 - Western)

Allegany County Cornell Cooperative Extension ($94,315 - Western)

Foodlink, Inc. ($98,000 - Finger Lakes)

Seneca Cornell Cooperative Extension ($89,442 - Finger Lakes)

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES ($79,615 - North Country)

Oneida Cornell Cooperative Extension ($98,000 - Mohawk Valley)

Poughkeepsie Farm Project ($100,000 - Hudson Valley)

New York City School District ($100,000 - New York City)

Since the Governor launched New York's Farm-to-School Program in 2015, $1.85 million has been invested in the program to support a total of 25 projects, 13 projects from rounds one and two combined, and 12 new ones from this latest investment that benefit 108 school districts across the State. The projects will benefit 219,471 students in seven regions across the state.