Cuomo Urging New Yorkers to Prepare for Extreme Cold

Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to take precautions from the extreme cold expected across the state over the next several days. In addition to significant risks of hypothermia and frostbite, the weather may cause problems such as frozen pipes if preventative measures are not taken.

"This round of cold weather that has settled in the Northeast is extremely dangerous," said Cuomo.

The Governor also reminded New Yorkers to be mindful of fire and carbon monoxide dangers. Last winter, over 100 fires reported to the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control were determined to be caused by alternate heating sources and these fires resulted in five civilian injuries and three firefighter injuries.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for all regions in New York State, north of Rockland and Westchester Counties. They are expected to range from 10 below zero to 30 below zero. Temperatures as low as that forecast this weekend can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.

Be prepared by keeping ample emergency supplies in their home and vehicles. If you are heading outdoors, dress in layers and keep your hands and head covered to protect against frostbite. Other safety tips include:

Before Cold Weather

Locate and insulate pipes most susceptible to freezing, typically those near outer walls, in crawl spaces or in the attic.

Wrap pipes with heat tape (UL approved).

Seal any leaks that allow cold air inside where pipes are located.

Disconnect garden hoses and shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets.

When It's Cold

Let hot and cold water trickle at night from a faucet on an outside wall.

Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or appliance near an outer wall.

Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

If Pipes Freeze

Make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst.

Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch.

Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

To avoid frostbite, stay inside during severe cold. If you must go out, try to cover every part of your body: ears, nose, toes, and fingers.

Frostbite First Aid

Until you can get indoors:

Don't rub or massage cold body parts.

Drink warm liquids.

Put on extra layers of clothes, blankets, etc.

Remove rings, watches, and anything tight.

Once Indoors

Don't walk on a frostbitten foot.

Get in a warm, NOT hot, bath and wrap your face and ears in a moist, warm, NOT hot, towel.

Don't get near a hot stove or heater or use a heating pad, hot water bottle, or a hairdryer.

Frostbitten skin will become red and swollen and feel like it's on fire.

If your skin turns blue or gray, is very swollen, blistered or feels hard and numb even under the surface, go to a hospital immediately.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, especially in children and the elderly. Watch for the following symptoms: inability to concentrate, poor coordination, slurred speech, drowsiness, exhaustion, and/or uncontrollable shivering, following by a sudden lack of shivering.

If a person's body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, get emergency medical assistance immediately.