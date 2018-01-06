New Milford Man Arrested for Having Weapons of Mass Destruction

The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a New Milford man for having weapons of mass destruction on Saturday, January 6, around 10:15 a.m.

Nathan Grover, 28, was wanted on a Felony arrest warrant by the PSP in Gibson and was eventually found at the Econo Lodge in Scranton. He has been charged with Weapons of Mass Destruction, Prohibited Weapons, and additional drug-related charges.

Grover was taken into custody by the Scranton Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore before being transferred to Gibson. He was arraigned in front of The Honorable District Justice Suzanne Brainard and is being held in the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.