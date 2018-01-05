Ice Sculpture on Display for First Friday of the New Year

A Syracuse-based Artist carved an ice sculpture on Court Street to kick off the First Friday of the new year. The work was done by The Ice Farm which does customized ice carvings.

"Normally for First Friday people want to do the art and we got a lot of customers and citizens walking around looking to see some cool art stuff and we wanted to take it outside instead of the traditional inside," said Marc Yezzi, The Colonial Manager.

The performance was organized by The Colonial who wanted to give Southern Tier residents an interactive experience with the artwork.

"We want to do our part as you know a local Downtown business and people come out for this stuff on a monthly basis and we want to do what we can to bring about cool stuff and get people out to see cool things," said Yezzi.

Yezzi says this is the first time the bar has done anything like this but hope to do it again in the future.