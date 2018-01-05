Broome County Sheriff David Harder Running for Re-Election

Republican Broome County Sheriff, David Harder will be running for re-election this November.



According to a flyer sent out to local residents, his official announcement will be held on Thursday, January 11 in Endwell.

He is being challenged by Republican candidate Jason Ellis, who announced his decision to run back in November.

Fox 40 reached out to both candidates, Jason Ellis responded with this statement:

My continuing career in front-line law enforcement and service to the community since 1986 makes running for Broome County Sheriff a natural next step. A key factor in my decision was Sheriff Harder’s statement to the media following his 2014 re-election that this term would be his last. Throughout my 20-plus years at the Sheriff’s Office , Sheriff Harder promoted me numerous times and I was a trusted member of his command team. I appreciate all he has done for me. My considerable experience with the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office ensures that I am ready to serve the people of Broome County as Sheriff. We look forward to a spirited exchange of ideas leading up to the September primary. — Jason Ellis, Republican Candidate for Broome County Sheriff

Fox 40 has not heard back from Harder at this time.