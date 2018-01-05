Bearcats looking to make statement in conference opener

In Tommy Dempsey's first five years, the Binghamton University Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears have been consistently in the bottom half of the conference come playoff time. The two teams split their conference matchups last year with Maine getting the best of BU in the season finale in a 72-71 decision in the Events Center.

Now, the Bearcats are 9-6 heading into conference play and looking to make a statement in the America East. Starting off conference play taking down a team coming in with confidence is one way to do that.

"The thing is, we haven't had success in the league yet, at least not the success we'd like to have," Dempsey said. "I still think when teams look at us... Maine looks at us as an opportunity to get a win, we look at Maine as an opportunity to get a win, when Maine goes to Vermont maybe they're not so sure. Kids know past history. They beat us here last year so they'll come in here confident. They'll play hard, they'll play with confidence and that's cause for concern."

Tipoff between BU and Maine scheduled for 1:00 on Saturday at the Events Center.