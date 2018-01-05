Bearcats prepared for revenge in Maine

Flashback to a year ago in March. The BU women's basketball team battling for the four seed with Maine. The Bearcats made the all too familiar bus ride 8-10 hours to Orono and lost 69-42 to fall to the five seed. The women's tournament took place in Portland the following weekend which meant another 6-8 hour bus ride back up to Maine to play the Black Bears... again. This time it was a 57-40 loss to end the season.

Fast forward now to January 2018. The Bearcats are 9-4 entering conference play and have a bye to start the 9-team rotation. First up, the Maine Black Bears... on the road. Pack the bags, find a seat on the bus, stack the Harry Potter movies (yes, really), but keep focused on the goal: revenge.

The Bearcats expect conference play to be tough. It always is. The Black Bears are a solid team that has consistently finished in the top half of the conference, but the Bearcats are prepared.

"We just have to execute, play hard, defend, put the ball in the basket," said Senior Forward Alyssa James. "Maine is very good at what they do. They execute their plays very well. We just have to keep up with them and play our game."

"They're very aggressive. We expect them to be really aggressive with us," said Senior Guard Imani Watkins. "They attack the boards really well, they pressure defensively. We just have to take care of the ball, we have to be smart, and we have to score."

BU and Maine tip off Saturday at 1:00.