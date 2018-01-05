Congresswoman Tenney Tours Three Local Businesses

Petcosky & Sons, Inc. was one of three local businesses visited by Congresswoman Tenney Friday afternoon.

The family-owned business that specializes in plumbing, heating, and fire protection gave the Congresswoman a tour of their facility and sat down to discuss ways the Federal Government can help economic and business development in the Southern Tier.

What the business said they need the most is skilled tradesmen.

“Trades are what builds this country, and we need tradespeople desperately. It’s needed throughout the country. Kids in school need to realize that if college is not for them, trades are a great way to earn a living, and a good living at that. It’s been very very good to me, and I love going to work everyday, and I love what I do, and we’ve got employees here who all feel the same way.” - Michael Petcosky, Owner

Petcosky & Sons, Inc. has been in business for over 40 years, and services over 8,000 people in Broome County.

The Congresswoman also vised Crowley Fabricating & Machining Co. in Endicott and International Paper Co. in Conklin.