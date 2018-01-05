Crime Victims Assistance Center Expanding Safe Harbour Program To Endicott

January is National Sex Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Crime Victims Assistance Center commemorated by announcing their “Safe Harbour” program has a new home in Endicott.

The program that works to combat human trafficking in the area will now have classrooms at St. Ambrose School to better serve at-risk youth in the western part of the county.

The center’s main office is in Binghamton on Robinson Street.

This new home will offer a wide array of services and provide a new start for victims.

“Right now our education department is located here. We’re looking to do girl empowerment groups, talk about relationships, healthy relationships, what that looks like. We’re gonna eventually have a counselor out here, and down the road would love to do some kind of a teen drop-in center, but one thing at a time.” - Raini Baudendistel, Executive Director of Crime Victims Assistance Center.

The Safe Harbour program began in 2016, and the center is thrilled to expand it.

“These kids need to be protected, and if they don’t have someone in their life right now that’s doing that for them, then we want to do what we can to supplement that the best we can.” - Raini Baudendistel, Executive Director of Crime Victims Assistance Center.

For more information on the Crime Victims Assistance Center or to become a volunteer, visit www.cvac.us.