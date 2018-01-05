Winter Weather Posing Challenges for Older Adults

The Broome County Office for Aging says this week's frigid winter weather is posing additional challenges for older adults in the community. Between dealing with the snow, below zero temperatures, and unsafe driving conditions, Officials are asking people to check on their elderly neighbors and relatives.

"Get their medications ahead of time, go to the grocery store, you want to make sure you stay hydrated, you have lots of food, lots of warmth," said Lisa Schuhle, Office for Aging Acting Director.

The Office has the following tips to stay safe:

Avoid health complications caused by hypothermia by keeping warm inside and outside. Set the temperature in your home to a minimum 68 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Close doors and heating vents in rooms you are not using. Keep your blinds and curtains closed. Dress warmly including when going to sleep. Keep hydrated and eat enough food to help you stay warm. Avoid spending too much time outside – if you must go out wear warm clothes including multiple layers, waterproof coat, hat, and gloves.

Plan for power outages caused by winter weather. If you lose power and are unable to heat your home stay with family or friends. If possible, avoid the use of space heaters as some may cause fires and/or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make a plan with relatives or friends to check on you during cold weather. To avoid falling, accept help from others to assist you with clearing walkways and handrails of snow and ice.

Check your supplies of food, water, medications and emergency items such as batteries and flashlights. Have enough non-perishable food and water to last you a minimum of 3 days.

When possible avoid driving in hazardous winter conditions. Instead, ask friends or relatives for a ride to important medical appointments.

Be a good friend to isolated older adults. If possible, check on their well-being or offer help with snow removal, grocery shopping, and transportation needs. If you are concerned about an older family member, friend or neighbor don’t delay checking on them.

"We've also encouraged older people themselves to make calls, make sure they check in with relatives, friends, neighbors, and if you have an older person, we encourage you to check in on them also, just to make sure that everything is okay and the cold can really sneak up especially on older people," said Schuhle.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the latest weather reports from the National Weather Service in

Binghamton. The NWS Binghamton is reporting this weekend will be the coldest arctic blast of the winter with dangerously low wind chills. The lowest wind chills will occur Friday night into Saturday morning and have the following tips to stay safe:

Adults and children should wear a hat, scarf or mask, sleeves that are snug to the wrist, mittens, water-resistant coat and shoes, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing to trap body heat.

Dressing appropriately for cold weather can help decrease your risk of getting hypothermia or frostbite, two cold weather concerns.

Warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.

In addition to significant risks of hypothermia/frostbite, this may cause problems such as frozen pipes if preventive measures are not taken.

Do not use an open flame to thaw pipes, as this presents serious risks to people and property.

Improper use of alternative heat sources could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Contact Broome County Office for Aging if you have any questions or concerns about how to prepare for and deal with winter weather. Visit their website or call 607-778-2411 to learn about their programs and services.