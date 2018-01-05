Officials Investigating Avon Street House Fire

The Johnson City Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire at 9:18 p.m. Thursday night, officials said when they arrived they saw the single-family home going up in smoke.

Fire crews contained the 41 Avon St. fire within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene. Fire Officials said after further investigation the fire was in the wall behind the fireplace.

"We called the Johnson City Fire Department and those guys responded super quick. I was still on the phone with 9-1-1 telling them my situation here and by the time I got off the phone with them, Johnson City Fire Department arrived within minutes. Those guys did a fantastic job," said Edson Sweet, Homeowner.

Officials said they took extra safety measures due to the extreme cold and intense winds staying on scene past 11:00 p.m., and there was an over night fire watch to make sure there were no flare-ups.

Investigators said the home was occupied at the time the fire started, but crews were able to put the fire out before it spread throughout the home. Damage was contained to the first-floor wall behind the home's brick fireplace.

"Definitely install the smoke detectors because they went off, the smoke detectors definitely did their job and we're pretty safety conscious here, we've got fire extinguishers in just about every other room in the house," said Sweet.

Fire Officials are still investigating, but believe the fire is to be accidental.