Maine-Endwell hockey remains unbeaten against Union-Endicott

The final neighborhood rivalry game of the 2017-18 hockey regular season continued between Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott hockey, Friday, as the Spartans remained unbeaten against the Tigers with a score of 7-3.

In the first minutes of regulation play, M-E went on the offensive. Ethan Kurkoski earned the Spartan's first goal (15:35), giving M-E the 1-0 lead.

Union-Endicott gave up three more goals before the end of the first period, assisted by Matt Mancini's late goal (5:19) to bring the Spartans up 4-0.

But the Tigers would not go down scoreless. At the top of period two, Tanner Gates was able to cut through M-E's defense and score the unassisted goal (15:05), 4-1.

It was Maine-Endwell walking away with bragging rights as Union-Endicott remains winless in the 2017-18 Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) season.

The Spartan's next game begins tomorrow, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against Chenango Forks.

Union-Endicott Tigers will be searching for their first win against second place Binghamton Patriots, Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

All BCHSHA games are played at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, unless noted in their schedule.