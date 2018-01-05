Town Of Middletown Board Member Dies Tragically

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning on Bill Stahl Road in Margaretville that tragically claimed the life of a well-known and respected Town of Middletown Board member.

Investigation revealed that 42 year old Jacob A. “Jake” Rosa of Arkville, NY, was on a disabled farm tractor that was being towed by a landowner along a narrow, snow covered driveway when a wheel of the tractor dropped off the driveway adjacent to a steep embankment and overturned, fatally injuring Rosa.

The tractor, which was not running at the time of the accident, was not equipped with tire chains or a rollover protection structure (R.O.P.S.).

Members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were assisted at the scene by members of the Margaretville Volunteer Fire Department, Margaretville Memorial Hospital Ambulance and Sanford Towing.