Animal Adventure Park: Keeping Warm In The Single Digits

Frigid temperatures in the single digits have us struggling to stay warm. But how are the animals at Animal Adventure Park coping with the cold? The park has moved many of its animals indoors. Those that need warmer climates are in rooms with controlled heat. Staff are also increasing diets for some animals to help battle the cold.

The sloths and new lion cub are being kept in a room with the heat set at 75 degrees.

Those animals that remain outside are either built for these temperatures or have adapted to New York winters.

"Our dromedary camels for example grow very thick fleeces and they do remain outside, but of course have their shelter to go into," says park owner Jordan Patch.

Also outside, the wolves and bison seem to be enjoying the weather, rolling in the snow and kicking around snowballs.

The wolves at Animal Adventure don't mind the cold.

Patch says the animals that are expecting babies have also been moved inside.