Almost Annual Crappie Derby Date Set

The 2018 Crappie Derby is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2018.

There is already ice on the lake therefore we are anticipating the derby will happen, however, Mother Nature has the final word! There will be NO rescheduled date. The weekend of the derby is also free fishing in New York State (Feb 17 & 18, 2018)

Whitney Point Sportsmen Facebook

Registration Info - Click here

Derby Rules - Click here

Prize Categories - Click here

Schedule - Click here







28 - Biggest White Crappie (Length) per "Special" (each 15 min period between 8AM-3PM)

+7 - Misc 1st Crappie and National Anthem

3 - Biggest White Crappie of the day - 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place

6 - Biggest of numerous fish species (Over the entire event - Cuts off at 2 PM)

4 - (or more) Door Prizes - Any Registered Participant is eligible - No need to catch a fish

Many kids prizes throughout the day



The derby has been known as the "party derby" for many years due to it's unique format. The Crappie Derby awards prizes every 15 minutes for the largest (longest) White Crappie caught during each 15 minute period during the derby hours. This format has caught on and is now used by a number of other derby. The format makes for a carnival environment all day. The judging booth is located in the middle of the ice with a powerful PA system which is constantly announcing the status of the current leaders of each "derby". Along with the judges booth is a concession stand providing a steady stream of chili, chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, etc, all day. Rent-a-Johns positioned over the ice help to make this a comfortable place to be during the long winters day. In addition to the anglers, many visitors show up to observe the goings-on of the day. The event has drawn as many as 8,000 people to the ice of Whitney Point Lake.