Afton Man Arrested After Stealing a Horse Trailer

State Police arrested a man from Afton, after an investigation into stolen property from a residence in Delaware County.

Officials found the stolen farm equipment in Afton and arrested 65-year-old Roland W. Cross for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, a felony.

Police said the recovered round bailer is valued at $15,000 and and horse trailer is valued at $10,000.

Cross was issued a ticket to appear in the Town of Afton court at a later date.