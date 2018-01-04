How to Prepare Your Car for Winter Weather Conditions

Car experts are urging drivers to make sure their vehicle is ready for the sub-zero temperatures, snowy roads, and the wind gusts during this week and throughout the winter.

"You want to make sure that the tire pressure is correct but more importantly checking the tread depth in the tires...you want to have your anti-freeze looked at, you want to make sure the levels are where it belongs, and your washer fluid, you want to have a winter blend so that it doesn't freeze up on you," said Stephen Valenti, UpFront Auto Clinic President.

All of these things should be checked before a big storm comes through the Southern Tier but Valenti says there's one thing you can do at home to protect yourself in case of an emergency.

"You also want to consider putting a little emergency pack together in the back of the vehicle - something that has a blanket, some flares, some snacks, and a flashlight," said Valenti.

Many Southern Tier residents who have been out on the roads on Thursday say conditions are poor.

"They were pretty bad on the way out, there was one lane, you could barely see the roads, you try to get in the left lane and your car was sliding all over the place," said Emily Calcagno, Deposit Resident.

"They've been pretty bad, pretty slick and I live on the outskirts so where I live it's pretty rough," said Nicole McWherter, Binghamton Resident.

Both women say they have already taken steps to protect their cars this winter.

"Usually I make sure that my tires have pretty good tread on them to make sure that I'm not just going to slide for anything and I make sure that my windshield wiper fluid in the winter kind so it doesn't freeze, and I try to keep my gas tank pretty full so that doesn't freeze as well," said Calcagno.

"My husband usually puts snow tires on," said McWherter.

Valenti says drivers can check things like their oil, wiper fluid, and tire pressure on their own at home but always recommend that you bring your car to a professional if you're unsure what needs to be done.