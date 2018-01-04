No cause for concern over Show's struggles

As the saying goes "success always looks easy to those who weren't around when it was being earned." BU Junior Guard JC Show is a testament to that. Show is leading the Bearcats in scoring with 14.9 points per game, including a season-high 27 points on the road against Evansville on November 18. The thing about his play on the court is, he makes it look so effortless and as a result, you sometimes don't realize how much he's scoring until you see the numbers appear on the gym's scoreboard.

Many days, even while he was sidelined with plantar fasciitis two years ago or a torn triceps last year, you could go to the West Gym or the Events Center at BU outside of team practice hours and see Show shooting. He's a student-athlete dedicated to his craft. If it were up to him he'd probably spend eight hours or more a day with a basketball in his hands.

Still, even the best athletes have off days. For Show, he's experienced a few of those of late. In the Bearcats last two games he's scored just nine points in each of those. Nine points against LIU Brooklyn on December 22, playing 39 of 40 minutes. Nine points against Elmira on December 30, playing 19 of 40 minutes. Combined in those two outings, he's 7-20 from the floor, just 1-10 from 3-point range, and 3-4 from the Free Throw line (0-0 against Elmira). The two game slump, for lack of a better term, dropped his scoring average from 15.7 points per game to 14.9. That may not seem like all that much, and Head Coach Tommy Dempsey says there is absolutely no cause for concern.

"He's the last guy I worry about. I guess he hasn't played well in the last few games, or up to his standards," Dempsey said. "I expect him to play great every night, he expects to play great every night but it doesn't always happen. But you just roll with him. I'm assuming he'll play great on Saturday. You don't have to say a word to him. He knows if he's struggling, or didn't have a great game, he just gets back to work the next day."

Show has started 14 of BU's 15 non-conference games and will likely be in the starting lineup again on Saturday as the Bearcats open America East play. The conference slate begins at 1:00 as the BU welcomes Maine to the Events Center.