Freezing Lakes And Ponds Impact Local Firefighting Efforts

As ponds and lakes freeze over during the winter season, rural fire departments in the area find themselves struggling to get to their main sources of water.

Fox 40 sat down with Fire Coordinator, Jeffrey Buckler, from the Broome County Office of Emergency Services who explained the process.

“In the rural setting they use what we call ‘static sources’ so ponds and lakes, and occasionally rivers and streams.”

Out of the 31 fire departments in Broome County, roughly 50% are rural, and utilize bodies of water as their water supply.

“Many departments install what they call dry hydrant systems which are accessible all year round.”

Dry hydrant systems are pipes that come up from the ground next to a water source.

Firefighters use an adapter to pump water by vacuuming the air out of the dry crank with a fire engine’s pump. The low pressure forces water into the pumper and then into the truck.

When bodies of water freeze up, the dry hydrant’s can’t be used.

“They have to cut a hole in the ice in order to obtain water, a draft from the source. So that’s both time consuming and labor intensive.”

So difficult, firefighters often need to ask for extra help.

“For those who depend on rural water supply, they have to call in additional tankers to shuttle the water from the source to the fire.”

Between December and March when the weather is the coldest, it’s not just the water that freezes.

“We do run into safety risks such as hypothermia and frostbite, and sprains and strains from firefighters falling in the slippery surfaces.”

Equipment on trucks are in risk of freezing too.

“To prevent freezing they continue to circulate the water if they’re not flowing water, and they move aerial devices periodically during the incident so they don’t freeze in place.”

Freezing temperatures and harsh conditions aside, our local heroes don’t let it negatively affect their firefighting efforts.