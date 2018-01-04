New Yorkers Need to Recertify Their Gun Permits by the End of the Month

New Yorkers who have been issued a pistol permit before January 15, 2013, are required to recertify by the end of the month or risk losing their guns and facing legal consequences.

"Pistol permit holders must recertify by the end of this month or face a good possibility that their pistol permit license will be revoked," said David Harder, Broome County Sheriff.

According to Sheriff Harder, there are around 124,000 people who legally own a gun in Broome County and 80,000 - 90,000 received their permit longer than five years ago and are required to go through the recertification process. So far only 5,000 (about 2%) have done so with two weeks until the deadline.

"The State Police will have to write to the court advising them that they didn't certify and then it will be up to the Judge to issue a suspension or a revocation and by law, it says revocation so their permit and guns will be taken," said Harder. In addition, Harder says former-permit holders will not be allowed to get one again in the future.

You can recertify online here and you will need to provide your full name, client ID number (found on your NYS Driver License), current address, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number, and the make, model, and serial numbers of every gun you own. Gun owners can also stop by the Broome County Sheriff's Office between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to obtain a paper copy and then mail it to the address on the form.

The SAFE Act also requires that state gun owners recertify every five years and the Government is not required to send a notice.

Those who obtained their permits on or after January 15, 2013, need to recertify five years after they got the permit.