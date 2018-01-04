Red Cross Assisting Resident Displaced By Town Of Union Fire

The American Red Cross is helping a resident of a Town of Union home that went up in flames Wednesday night.

Officials responded just after 7 p.m. to the home at 1997 Farm to Market Road.

Red Cross assistance often consists of vouchers for temporary housing, food, clothing, and Disaster Mental Health volunteers help with emotional damage.

Several departments responded to fight the blaze, including West Corners, Union Center, Chenango, Broome Fire Investigators, Prospect Terrace, East Maine, Choconut Center, and Endwell.

Broome Fire Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze.