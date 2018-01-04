Red Cross Assisting Resident Displaced By Town Of Union Fire

Wind Chill WARNING in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Northern Cayuga, NY
Otsego, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Lake Effect Snow WARNING in effect for:
Northern Cayuga, NY
Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for:
Cortland, NY
Madison, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Tompkins, NY
