Police Arrest Bronx Man in JC on Multiple Drug Charges

Officials were investigating the sale of Meth on Tuesday, in the area of Broome County.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested 32-year-old Forest Byrd of Bronx, NY, in the Friendly's parking lot on Harry L. Drive, in Johnson City. Police said they found nearly three ounces of methamphetamine on Byrd.

Byrd is facing multiple charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Marijuana, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said they also conducted a search warrant at the hotel Byrd was staying at and seized drug packaging materials, paraphernalia, and 63 grams of marijuana.

Byrd was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail.