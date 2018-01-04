Lesko Financial: Money Mistakes to Avoid in 2018

Bryanna: Being smarter with money is one resolution people make at New Years. To help, Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some money mistakes to avoid in 2018.

Greg: One way to stick to your financial resolutions is to be aware of money mistakes that can derail them. The top money mistake to avoid in 2018 is: lacking an emergency fund. Only six in 10 Americans have enough of a savings cushion to deal with an unexpected expense of $500. If this is you, set up an automatic withdrawal from your paycheck into a savings account to remedy this. Another big mistake to avoid is: being over-subscribed. With dozens of video, music and entertainment services, plus memberships and gift subscriptions, it’s easy to rack up huge charges without noticing it.

review them early this year, and resolve to cut back.

Bryanna: What about resolutions to save?

Greg: Not saving for retirement is another mistake. Investigate your workplace plan, max your contribution and take the employer’s match, if there is one.

You can also build up your nest egg through individual retirement accounts. And, it’s a mistake to not invest your money to make it work harder. Get help if you don’t want to go it alone.

Bryanna: Any little tricks to make it all easier?

Greg: Here’s one: set up a withdrawal of $10 a week from checking into savings. That’s not a big hardship and it‘ll add up. Do you buy a lottery ticket every week? How about taking that money and putting it into a piggy bank? You can do the same for other bad habits that you want to quit. Unlike the lottery, this will guaranty you’ll win.