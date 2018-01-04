Lion Cub Finds New Home In Harpursville

The Queen of the Jungle is ruling over Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. Bisa, a 13-week-old African lion cub is the newest addition to the park.

Running around her heated, indoor pen, Bisa is acting like any toddler. She's finding it hard to stand still and has an intense interest in chewing clothing and shoe laces. Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch pries her off his jeans.

"She's brave, she's adventurous," says Patch, "But just like any cat, she sleeps a lot. Sometimes 10 to 20 hours a day. So she plays hard and she sleeps hard."

Bisa came to Animal Adventure about three weeks ago, but plans to bring lions to Harpursville go back farther than that.

"African Lions have been in the plans for about two years now," says Patch.

Before they could adopt a cub, Patch and his team had to do some research. The Animal Adventure crew has been visiting other facilities to shadow and train with keepers.

"And we bring all that information back home here and put our best foot forward in creating their new exhibit," says Patch.

The new lion exhibit is under construction right now and will be open by the time the park is in May 2018. Bisa won't be the only lion. Patch plans on building a pride of two or three lions for both educational and conservation reasons.



"It's always great to see the park grow. We have a vision of what species we want to add for the educational value and also the conservation message we're pushing forward," says Patch.

Jordan Patch and Bisa the lion cub.

Bisa was abandoned by her mother the day she was born, but it looks like Bisa has found a new family. The name Patch gave her means "greatly loved."