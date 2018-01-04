DWI With Injuries In Cortland County

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Clarks Corners Rd and Wood Rd in the Town of Lapeer for a personal injury motor vehicle crash early this morning.

Cody G. Bellefleur, age 27, was operating a 1997 Chevy pickup truck west on Clarks Corners Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow covered road, struck a guide rail, and then continued off the roadway striking a culvert.

Bellefleur and a male passenger were both transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries by ambulance.

He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, issued appearance tickets, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lapeer Court on January 23, 2018 at 5:00 PM. Marathon Fire Department, Marathon Ambulance, TLC Ambulance and Ron’s Towing assisted at the scene.