Johnson City Man Charged With Felony DWI

On January 1, at about 2:05 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Brian S. Khuon, age 26, of Johnson City, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .13% and other traffic violations.



This arrest occurred after a traffic stop when troopers observed a vehicle being operated without functioning headlights while on Glenwood Avenue in the city of Binghamton. Once stopped it was determined that Khuon was driving while intoxicated.



His DWI arrest was a felony because he was driving with four children less than 16.



Khuon was issued tickets returnable to the city of Binghamton Court on January 10.