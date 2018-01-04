  • Home

Johnson City Man Charged With Felony DWI

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

On January 1, at about 2:05 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Brian S. Khuon, age 26, of Johnson City, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .13% and other traffic violations.  

This arrest occurred after a traffic stop when troopers observed a vehicle being operated without functioning headlights while on Glenwood Avenue in the city of Binghamton.  Once stopped it was determined that Khuon was driving while intoxicated.  

His DWI arrest was a felony because he was driving with four children less than 16.  

Khuon was issued tickets returnable to the city of Binghamton Court on January 10.  