Former U-E Coach says Chandler Jones only getting better

It's hard to think that a 27-year-old defensive lineman who's already finished six seasons in the NFL still has a ways to go to reach his peak. But that's what Shane Hurd says about Chandler Jones.

Hurd, currently the QB Coach at Cornell, was the varsity football coach at Union-Endicott and coached Jones for his entire high school varsity career. Jones led the NFL in sacks in 2017 with 17, which also set an Arizona Cardinals franchise record. His success this season led to his second career Pro Bowl nomination. But, even at 27, in a sport which has an average career lifespan of 2-3 years, Hurd says Jones still hasn't reached his ceiling.

"I think he can get to 20 sacks, which is really hard for a defensive end, especially now that you get to 17," Hurd said. As he plays on teams that are better and better and better, what's going to happen is he'll see more doubles, more chips from backs, and things like that. So that's the type of stuff he's only going to get better at. Then when he gets those one-on-one matchups his ceiling is winning almost half of them, he can do that, he's that good."

Jones will play in the NFL Pro Bowl on January 28 in Orlando, FL.