Bruce hopeful for Saturday, game time decision

The BU Bearcats open America East play on Saturday at home against Maine and hope to have Thomas Bruce back in the lineup. Bruce suffered a sprained ankle in the afternoon shoot around prior to the Bearcats 77-64 loss to LIU Brooklyn on December 22. He was in a walking boot and not dressed for that game. He was bootless, but again not dressed on Saturday as the Bearcats beat Elmira 113-65 on Saturday.

Bruce is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game, which is good for 15th in the conference. He's also averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, 2nd in the conference and his 3.1 blocks per game are an America East best.

America East play for the other eight teams in the America East began Wednesday night. Binghamton doesn't start until Saturday. That bye to open play ends up being a bit of a blessing as it gives Bruce's ankle more time to heal.

"When I looked at the schedule I was really disappointed to have the bye to start. You'd like that bye somewhere in the middle, after you've had some games under your belt. But, there's nine teams in the league and someone has to have the bye and I guess it was our turn," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "But then when TB went down with the sprained ankle I thought it could be really helpful to get us ready for the conference opener. Truthfully if we played tomorrow I don't know that he'd play. So, we're hoping to have him ready for Saturday but it's still to be determined depending on how this week goes."

The Bearcats host Maine on Saturday at 1:00.