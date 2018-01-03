Multiple Agencies Respond to House Fire in Endicott

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire at 1997 Farm to Market Road in Endicott.

Video of the house fire at 1997 Farm to Market Road in Endicott tonight. Credit goes to a neighbor, Amber Guy, who captured the footage around 7:20 p.m. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/Ay2HCiGTZY — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) January 4, 2018

Authorities say that the fire was "fully involved" and video sent to Fox 40 from a neighbor on the scene shows the building with fire completely ingulfed around it. Neighbors say a family lives in the house but they didn't know them personally or if they were home at the time of the incident.

The Broome County Sheriff's office said the call came in at 7:06 p.m., on Wednesday. They said several departments responded to fight the blaze, including West Corners, Union Center, Chenango, Broome Fire Investigators, Prospect Terrace, East Maine, Choconut Center, and Endwell.

