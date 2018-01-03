Allen named Class B Co-Player of the Year

The New York State Sports Writers Association named Chenango Forks Running Back Jeremiah Allen Class B Player of the Year on Wednesday. The All-State Football Teams were released for Classes B, C, and D.

Allen set a Chenango Forks record for rushing yards this season, amassing 2,282 yards and found the endzone 35 times.

The NYSSWA named 30 total players to the All-State teams with another 15 earning honorable mention.

Class B:

Jeremiah Allen (Chenango Forks) RB - Co-Player of the Year

First Team:

AJ DeSantis (Maine-Endwell) OL

Connor Borchardt (Chenango Forks) DL

Second Team:

Tiernen Joseph (Chenango Forks) OL

Dante Kimbrough (Windsor) LB

Third Team:

Luke Kiballa (Owego) LB

Fourth Team:

Sean Kane (Susquehanna Valley) OL

Kieran Horton (Windsor) PK

Brennan Slater (Norwich) DL

Dalton Loper (Waverly) 4th LB

Fifth Team:

Dan Crowningshield (Chenango Forks) DB

Honorable Mentions:

Gio Fabi (Owego) Lineman

Brennan McQuade (Maine-Endwell) Lineman

Eric Conant (Norwich) LB

Jarred Freije (Susquehanna Valley) LB

Dan Matthews (Susquehanna Valley) LB

MIchael Carson (Norwich) DB

Joe Doty (Owego) DB

Rylie VanFleet (Maine-Endwell) DB

Class C:

First Team:

Trentyn Rupert (Newark Valley) OL

Second Team:

Tyler Beebe (Newark Valley) RB

Trevor Gerdus (Newark Valley) OL

Dylan Houseknecht (Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour) DL

Collen Hills (Newark Valley) LB

Third Team:

Ryan Packard (Oneonta) PK

Honorable Mentions:

Andy Davis (Whitney Point) QB

Joe Miller (Lansing) RB

Kyle Coffin (Newark Valley) PK/P

Class D:

First Team:

Darren Smith (Sidney) QB

Liam Matthews (Sidney) OE

Bailey Wood (Walton) OL

Josh Wilson (Harpursville/Afton) AP

Trey Floyd (Tioga) LB

Nick Klossner (Tioga) DB

Second Team:

Jack Chapman (Elmira Notre Dame) DL

Third Team:

Scott Siberski (Tioga) OL

Tanner Hollenbeck (Tioga) PK

Nick Paribello (Tioga) DL

Tom Reeves (Moravia) DL

Justin Carman (Greene) LB

Gary Raupers (Elmira Notre Dame) DB

Honorable Mention:

Connor Hutchinson (Tioga) QB

Adam Ives (Bainbridge-Guilford) Lineman

Nate Erickson (Greene) DB

Mitchell Walters (Greene) PK/P