Allen named Class B Co-Player of the Year

The New York State Sports Writers Association named Chenango Forks Running Back Jeremiah Allen Class B Player of the Year on Wednesday. The All-State Football Teams were released for Classes B, C, and D.
Allen set a Chenango Forks record for rushing yards this season, amassing 2,282 yards and found the endzone 35 times.
The NYSSWA named 30 total players to the All-State teams with another 15 earning honorable mention.
Class B:
Jeremiah Allen (Chenango Forks) RB - Co-Player of the Year
First Team:
AJ DeSantis (Maine-Endwell) OL
Connor Borchardt (Chenango Forks) DL
Second Team:
Tiernen Joseph (Chenango Forks) OL
Dante Kimbrough (Windsor) LB
Third Team:
Luke Kiballa (Owego) LB
Fourth Team:
Sean Kane (Susquehanna Valley) OL
Kieran Horton (Windsor) PK
Brennan Slater (Norwich) DL
Dalton Loper (Waverly) 4th LB
Fifth Team:
Dan Crowningshield (Chenango Forks) DB
Honorable Mentions:
Gio Fabi (Owego) Lineman
Brennan McQuade (Maine-Endwell) Lineman
Eric Conant (Norwich) LB
Jarred Freije (Susquehanna Valley) LB
Dan Matthews (Susquehanna Valley) LB
MIchael Carson (Norwich) DB
Joe Doty (Owego) DB
Rylie VanFleet (Maine-Endwell) DB
Class C:
First Team:
Trentyn Rupert (Newark Valley) OL
Second Team:
Tyler Beebe (Newark Valley) RB
Trevor Gerdus (Newark Valley) OL
Dylan Houseknecht (Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour) DL
Collen Hills (Newark Valley) LB
Third Team:
Ryan Packard (Oneonta) PK
Honorable Mentions:
Andy Davis (Whitney Point) QB
Joe Miller (Lansing) RB
Kyle Coffin (Newark Valley) PK/P
Class D:
First Team:
Darren Smith (Sidney) QB
Liam Matthews (Sidney) OE
Bailey Wood (Walton) OL
Josh Wilson (Harpursville/Afton) AP
Trey Floyd (Tioga) LB
Nick Klossner (Tioga) DB
Second Team:
Jack Chapman (Elmira Notre Dame) DL
Third Team:
Scott Siberski (Tioga) OL
Tanner Hollenbeck (Tioga) PK
Nick Paribello (Tioga) DL
Tom Reeves (Moravia) DL
Justin Carman (Greene) LB
Gary Raupers (Elmira Notre Dame) DB
Honorable Mention:
Connor Hutchinson (Tioga) QB
Adam Ives (Bainbridge-Guilford) Lineman
Nate Erickson (Greene) DB
Mitchell Walters (Greene) PK/P