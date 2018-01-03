Local Lawmakers React to Cuomo's State of the State Address

Lawmakers from all across New York are giving Governor Andrew Cuomo mixed reviews for his 8th State of the State Address on Wednesday. Some like Republican Senator Fred Akshar (NY-52) say the Democrat Governor didn't provide enough detail or focus on Upstate New York in his message.

"The Governor spent the vast majority of his time talking about Downstate issues and that always is a cause for concern to me," said Akshar. "You know we talk a lot about being 'one state' however it's incredibly important that there's parity in everything that we do."

Republican Assemblyman, Clifford Crouch (NY-122) agrees with Akshar and called the entire event a "dog and pony show."

"Although there were many great proposals presented and promises made, I am a bit skeptical after years of broken promises and failed economic development programs," said Crouch.

Republican Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (NY-131) said the State of the State Address was "predictably more bluster than substance."

"The exaggerated fear mongering regarding every federal action in Washington D.C. may help build a national campaign profile, but it fails to acknowledge that the issues really hurting New Yorkers are self-inflicted wounds," said Kolb.

Others, like Democrat Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (NY-123), say they were pleased with the plan Cuomo laid out.

"I don't think that he was particularly specific on any region of the state," said Lupardo. "The speech was really designed to discuss broad priorities and I really wasn't surprised that he didn't mention too much about the Southern Tier."

The Governor's 2018 Address focused on a wide range of topics from combating terrorism, expanding equal education opportunities, making the state more energy efficient, and challenging the Federal Government.

Both Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) and her Democrat challenger, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (NY-119) also gave their thoughts on the speech, just a year shy of their highly anticipated race to be the next Representative of New York's 22nd District.

Tenney called the 90-minute address "laughable" and "drenched in the same hypocrisy and delusion embraced by Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi’s congressional campaign."

“The Governor’s agenda continues to cater to wealthy, liberal New York City interests, not Upstate New York," said Tenney. "Our once vibrant region has fallen behind under Governor Cuomo’s lack of leadership and failed liberal policies. As the taxes in Upstate New York skyrocket, Cuomo continues to waste our hard-earned tax dollars - to the tune of $8 billion per year - on self-promotional gimmicks and schemes to lure in businesses that never come."

Brindisi, on the other hand, gave a much milder response to Cuomo's State of the State.

"The Governor outlined an ambitious agenda today in broad strokes, admitting that the state faces a very difficult year ahead with a looming $4 billion budget deficit, and $2 billion in federal budget cuts," said Brindisi. "I look forward to learning more about the Governor’s proposals to fix the state’s broken education funding system, lower the middle-class tax rate, and go after the prescription drug distributors that turned a blind eye to the opioid crisis, among other things."

The Utica Assemblyman joined the Governor is calling President Trump's policies a "federal attack" on the people of New York State.

"This will be a difficult budget year given the federal assault on New York State; however, I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to tackle these challenges head-on and pass an on-time budget," said Brindisi."

Throughout the speech, Cuomo reflected on "seven years of progressive policy" and added that New York will continue to lead the way against "social and economic policies handed down from Washington D.C."