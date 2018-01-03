Binghamton Man Faces Promoting Prison Contraband Charges

The Broom County Sheriff's Office arrested a Binghamton man while he was being booked at the jail on separate charges out of Endicott.

Police said 30-year-old Ramel Howard is accused of being in possession of half an ounce of heroin, officials found the drugs during a search at the correctional facility.

Howard is facing Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. He was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.