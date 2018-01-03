Powerball Jackpot Now At $460 Million

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is now $460 million.

New York is one of 44 states where the Powerball is played, with drawings held each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The cutoff to buy tickets for Wednesday's drawing is 10 p.m.

New York has sold six winning Powerball tickets, according to state lottery officials.

Lottery players can also try their luck in Thursday's Mega Millions drawing. That jackpot soared to $418 million after no winner emerged from Tuesday night's drawing.

It somehow manages to work itself into a large Powerball and Mega jackpot around the holidays and the New Year. People want to buy these tickets and give them away as gifts, or people want to buy them for themselves and hopefully in the New Year become a millionaire. That's a lot of money. It's almost $900 million in prizes to be won. - Yolanda Vega, New York State Lottery

