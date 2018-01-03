Cuomo Lays Out 2018 Agenda in State of State Address

On Jan. 3, 2018, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his eighth state of the state address in Albany.

Calling it a "federal assault" Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York will sue the federal government over the new tax bill. In his eighth state of the state speech Wednesday, Cuomo, a Democrat, called the overhaul unconstitutional and an attack on the state's economy, which he says contributes $48 billion more annually than it gets back.

In his 90-minute-address, Cuomo spoke passionately about what he sees as the Republican administration's attack on blue states like New York.

Cuomo then touched on his plan to change the state's tax code by restructuring income and payroll taxes and benefits for charitable contributions that support public programs. Cuomo will provide more details when he delivers his budget address in two weeks.

While lauding progress made to improve the upstate economy, the governor pointed to Southern Tier's growing hemp industry and affirmed his commitment to invest in New York's 10 Regional Economic Development Councils.

Also included in the governor's agenda:

Same day voter registration, early voting and automatic voter registration at the DMV.

Constitutional amendments that would limit outside income for members of the New York State Legislature, changing terms and imposing term limits for legislators and statewide elected officials.

Closing the “LLC Loophole” on campaign donations, applying financial disclosure requirements to local elected officials.

Establish strongest counterterrorism program in the nation and safeguard state bridges, tunnels, trains, buses, airports and all mass-transit systems.

Launch a terrorism tip line.

Continue county shared services proposals.

Void forced arbitration policies or clauses that prevent sexual harassment cases from consideration in law enforcement investigation and court trials.

Prohibit confidentiality agreements related to all public workers -- unless it is requested by the victim, uniform standard of sexual harassment policies, mandatory reporting for companies that do businesses with the state.

Prevent taxpayer funds from being used for sexual harassment settlements.

You can read the entire State of the State handbook below: