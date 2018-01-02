Art Jones announces retirement

After eight years in the NFL Arthur Jones is calling it a career. The Union-Endicott and Syracuse grad made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Starting 2018 by sharing something that’s been weighing heavy on my heart…it’s time for me to continue my legacy off the field. Athletes always know this day will come and I’m blessed to share this news with a smile on my face. It’s been a fun run, and I’ll never forget the precious moments I’ve had along the way – from my time with the Ravens, Colts and Redskins to my journey to Super Bowl XLVII and hoisting the trophy in the air. I can’t express how much I appreciate everything the game has taught me, and the countless ways it’s helped me and my family. My Mom and Dad made so many sacrifices to help me along the way, they taught me many things but the most importantly they taught me the value of family, the greatest riches I could ever have. As I take this next step I’m looking forward to spending more time with my children as they grow up, and to supporting my baby brothers as they chase greatness. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every coach throughout my career, and tell you that I would have never made it this far without your positive energy and guidance. To my fans, and the communities of Baltimore, Indianapolis, and DC, it’s because of you guys that these places are so special. I’m so grateful for my teammates and the brotherhood that I have been privileged to be apart of. I’m truly looking forward to the next chapter in my life, and I can’t wait to share this journey called life with you all! - Arthur Jones

Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 5th round (157th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He helped the Ravens secure the franchise's second Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVII. In the big game, Jones recorded a sack and a fumble recovery. After four years in Baltimore, he signed a 5-year, $33 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Colts he played nine games in 2014 before missing the entire 2015 season with an ankle injury. In 2016 he came back to play in and start eight games with the Colts after serving a four game suspension at the start of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was released by the Colts in March 2017.

On November 1, 2017 he was signed by the Washington Redskins and placed on the injured reserve ten days later with a dislocated shoulder. He played in only one game for Washington this past season.

He finishes his pro career with ten career sacks and 99 tackles in 64 games played.

While at Syracuse, Jones redshirted his freshman year and then played in 44 games over the next four years recording 6.5 sacks and 145 total tackles.

Fox 40 caught up with Shane Hurd who currently is the QB Coach at Cornell University. Hurd was the head coach of the U-E modified football team and assistant coach for the varsity team for Arthur's tenure in the black and orange until his graduation in June 2005. Hurd then took over the varsity program as a head coach in the fall of 2005 where he coached Arthur's younger brothers Jon and Chandler. Hurd congratulates the oldest Jones on his exceptional career.

"What a career. What a career. To play eight years in the NFL isn't easy. You're talking about a usual lifespan of an NFL career is 2-3 years and those are some really good players," Hurd said. "So, to do what he did in Baltimore for four years, and then go on to do what he did in Indy, it's great. I know he enjoyed his time in DC, but eight years in the NFL? Holy smokes, that's unbelievable. To be a small town kid, and didn't have much fanfare coming out of U-E, he had a couple of offers but obviously Syracuse loved him the most, to be a fifth round pick in the NFL, again not easy, and then play eight years? I think anyone that looks at the career of Art Jones should say 'that's something I can aspire to,' and they should aspire to be, not only on the football field but off it because he's one of the most loving, genuine, caring kids I've ever met."